Buying London comes to Netflix this May

New Netflix series Buying London is set to bring a taste of Selling Sunset to the UK.

The new reality property series will be released on Netflix in May 2024.

It will follow property mogul Daniel Daggers and his ambitious team of agents at DDRE Global as they take on and challenge London’s luxury property market, where the drama is as jaw-dropping as the property prices.

The talented team set out to conquer the super prime high-end real estate market from the prestigious streets of Mayfair to the exclusive enclaves of Holland Park as we follow the group as they navigate the intricacies of their personal lives as well as striving to make their mark in the glamorous world of luxury real estate.

You can watch a first look at the show now…

The new series will join Netflix’s growing catalogue of property reality shows which began with Selling Sunset in 2019.

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful at The Oppenheim Group in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

The most recent seventh season dropped last year.

Alongside the original series are spin-off shows Selling Tampa and Selling the OC.