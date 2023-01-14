Who is Knitting on The Masked Singer 'revealed' by viewers

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Knitting. ©Bandicoot TV

Viewers are sure they’ve worked out who Knitting is on The Masked Singer this year.

The Masked Singer UK fourth season is airing weekends on ITV1.

The celebrity guessing game sees famous faces sing-off on the stage while concealing their identities behind extraordinary masks and costumes.

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Knitting. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

One contestant on the series is a ball of yarn called Knitting who has impressed with their vocals.

Who is Knitting on The Masked Singer?

In the first episode, Knitting performed Becky Hill’s Remember as they described themselves as “warm, comforting and cosy” and teased a possible link to magpies.

Sharing a cryptic riddle, they added: “Knitting is easy, it’s the crossing of sticks. Count all of your stitches, there should be 26.”

Guesses from the panel included Konnie Huq, AJ Odudu and Samantha Barks but viewers have another name they think is behind the mask.

Many took to Twitter to guess it is Steps star Claire Richards singing as Knitting, pointing out that their classic song 5, 6, 7, 8, adds up to 26.

One wrote: “Claire Richards, if Knitting is not you I will eat H’s toenail clippings. Count the stitches, there’s 26… 5+6+7+8=26”

Another agreed: “I’m 100% convinced that it’s Claire Richards from Steps, she’s got such a recognisable voice. And she’s into crafts too!”

And a third posted simply: “Claire Richards is Knitting. #MaskedSingerUK”

For now Knitting’s official identity is remaining a secret as they continue in the competition with their mask still firmly on.

The Masked Singer UK fourth series airs Saturday evenings on ITV1.

Other acts taking part in the series in 2023 are Otter, Jacket Potato, Ghost, Rhino, Piece of Cake, Rubbish, Cat & Mouse, Fawn, Jellyfish, Phoenix and Pigeon.

You can catch up with the series via the ITV website.