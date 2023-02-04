Who is Otter on The Masked Singer? All the clues to their identity!

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Otter. ©Bandicoot TV

Otter is one of the latest characters on The Masked Singer UK – but who is really under the mask?

The Masked Singer UK season 4 is airing weekends on ITV1.

The mystery singing competition sees celebs sing-off on the stage all while keeping their identity a secret.

One of the acts on this year’s show is Otter who first performed the theme from Baywatch. Other performances have included Reflection from Disney’s Mulan and Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5.

Clues so far have included a shamrock, a vicar, a police helmet, drama school RADA and a BAFTA.

Otter has said they have been seen in “serious light” and offered up the cryptic clue: “Children, some say, should be seen and not heard, but of this Otter, I’d say, opposite is the word.”

Who is Otter on The Masked Singer?

Guesses from the panel about who is behind the mask have been varied – but some viewers think they know.

“Otter has to be Daisy May Cooper! 👌” one suggested on Twitter while another posted: “I really hope Otter aka Daisy May Cooper wins!! #MaskedSingerUK”

A third added: “Otter I agree is Mel Giedroyc #MaskedSingerUK”

However not everyone is sure, with Zoe Wanamaker and Mel Giedroyc also popular guesses with fans who have studied the clues.

For now, Otter’s mask is remaining on and their identity will be officially kept a secret.

The Masked Singer series 4 continues Saturdays on ITV1.

Other characters competing in the series are Cat & Mouse, Fawn, Rhino, Ghost, Jacket Potato, Rubbish, Phoenix, Pigeon, Knitting, Piece of Cake and Jellyfish.

You can watch episodes online via ITVX.