Love Island to return for new series this June

Love Island will return for its eleventh series on ITV2 this summer, it’s been confirmed.

Fresh from its recent All Stars series in South Africa, the show will be back in Mallorca this summer with a host of brand-new singletons seeking to find love.

Maya Jama will return to front the series, which will air on ITV2 and ITVX from June.

Once again returning to provide voice-over will be Iain Stirling as the new cast desire, date and dump potential suitors

The Islanders are tasked with engaging in flirtation, dating, and forming partnerships in an effort to avoid being removed from the Island. With the arrival of new contestants, some will be tempted to stray, while others will demonstrate their genuine emotions.

Maya Jama. ©ITV Plc

The journey to find love is filled with everything from romance and intimate conversations to treachery, startling revelations, and heartbreak, ensuring there’s never a lacklustre moment.

With more messages, gatherings around the fire pit, and challenges on the horizon, the love-struck Islanders will have ample gossip to share in the Beach Hut.

The path ahead is riddled with unexpected developments, including astonishing recouplings, unanticipated separations, and dramatic eliminations.

As the couples vie for each other’s affections – and those of the viewing public – one duo will ultimately emerge victorious, clinching the title of Love Island champions for the summer of 2024. The winners will share a cash prize of £50,000.

If you’re single and looking for love, applications for the show are open now.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams via the ITVX.

While we wait for the new series, you can catch up on All Stars now as well as the new spin-off Love Island Games.