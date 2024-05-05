Ben Fogle tour dates and tickets
TV favourite Ben Fogle is back on the road with a new show!
Due to public demand, Ben Fogle is touring again with his stage show WILD, which brings to life stories of hope, possibility, and positivity. Through his encounters with the human and natural world, Ben will guide you on a journey filled with inspiring and uplifting tales of self-discovery that are sure to leave you enchanted, enlightened, and entertained.
- Inverness, Eden Court Theatre
02 March 2025
- Aberdeen, Aberdeen Music Hall
03 March 2025
- Perth, Perth Concert Hall
04 March 2025
- Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tyne Theatre
05 March 2025
- Yarm, Princess Alexandra Auditorium
06 March 2025
- Huddersfield, Huddersfield Town Hall
07 March 2025
- Salford Quays, The Lowry
10 March 2025
- Chester, Storyhouse
11 March 2025
- Dudley, Dudley Town Hall
12 March 2025
- Dunstable, Grove Theatre
13 March 2025
- Stevenage, Stevenage Concert Hall
14 March 2025
- Southend-On-Sea, Palace Theatre
18 March 2025
- Leamington Spa, Royal Spa Centre
19 March 2025
- Swansea, Brangwyn Hall
20 March 2025
- Monmouth, The Blake Theatre
21 March 2025
- Frome, Frome Memorial Theatre
25 March 2025
- Fareham, Fareham Live
26 March 2025
- Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
27 March 2025
- Isle of Wight, Shanklin Theatre
28 March 2025
- Reading, Hexagon Theatre
31 March 2025
- Bromley, Churchill Theatre
01 April 2025
- Poole, Lighthouse
03 April 2025
- London, Rose Theatre
04 April 2025
WILD is a thrilling, uplifting and wildly entertaining show that shares the true stories of Ben’s remarkable experiences with people and animals and how they transformed his life… and the discovery of helping you find your Ocean of Possibility.