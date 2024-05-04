Emily in Paris season 4 set to premiere in two parts

Fans of the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris are in for a treat with news of the season four release date confirmed!

The upcoming fourth season will be released in two separate five-episode segments. The first part is set to premiere on August 15, 2024, followed by the second part on September 12, 2024.

The new season picks up after the tumultuous events of Camille and Gabriel’s ill-fated wedding. Emily, portrayed by Lily Collins, finds herself entangled in a love triangle, grappling with strong feelings for two men while Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, faces a new twist—his ex is pregnant.

Meanwhile, Alfie’s worst suspicions about Emily and Gabriel’s connection have been confirmed.

At Agence Grateau, where Emily works, Sylvie, played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, must address a complicated issue from her past to protect her marriage. The agency itself is undergoing personnel changes that promise to shake things up.

Adding to the drama, Mindy, brought to life by Ashley Park, and her band face financial hurdles as they prepare for Eurovision, forcing them to find creative ways to fund their musical ambitions.

Despite these challenges, Emily and Gabriel’s professional collaboration flourishes as they chase a coveted Michelin star, but their success is jeopardized by two major secrets.

The full cast of season four features Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

The series is created and written by Darren Star, who also serves as executive producer alongside Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown, and Robin Schiff. Emily in Paris is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

Catch up on the past tree seasons on Netflix now.