Love Island 2023 start date confirmed for new series

Love Island is back for a new series in 2023 – when does it start on TV?

The show’s winter version comes to ITV2 and ITVX this New Year, the ninth series overall.

Returning to South Africa for the first of two series this year, lovestruck singletons will be guided through the twists and turns of coupling up in a jaw-dropping Villa by brand new host Maya Jama.

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya Jama. ©ITV Plc

Once again returning to provide voice-over will be Iain Stirling as a new cast desire, date and dump potential suitors

When does Love Island start?

Love Island 2023 will begin on Monday, 16 January at 9PM on ITV2.

Episodes will continue nightly.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and on catch up via ITVX where past series are currently available on demand.

Love Island follows a cast of single people on the hunt for their perfect match.

The contestants will do their utmost to couple up, flirt and date to not being eliminated out of the villa.

Every new day promises new challenges including bombshell arrivals designed to test relationships.

Recouplings result in no shortage of drama when the true feelings behind the couplings is out in the open – there will be shock splits and surprise departures.

The show will conclude as a pairing are named Love Island 2023 winners, sharing a cash prize.

Taking over as host for the new series from Laura Whitmore, Maya said: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

