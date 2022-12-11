Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who will be voted out ahead of the final?

Strictly Come Dancing is back with its Semi Final tonight – who will be next to leave?

Last week it was Kym Marsh who said goodbye to the contest in the latest dance off.

This weekend, five will become four as the remaining celebrity couples each dance twice in the semi-final.

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood; Motsi Mabuse; Shirley Ballas; Anton Du Beke. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

But who will be next to be voted off as the celebs compete for a place in the grand final?

Ahead of the live semi-final, Molly Rainford and Fleur East who are in a struggle to reach the Strictly Come Dancing final if the betting patterns this week are anything to go by.

The cast has been whittled down to five following the elimination of Kym Marsh and the remaining contestants face two dances in the semi-finals this weekend as the race for the glitterball trophy heads towards its the finale.

But Molly and Fleur face the heartache of coming up one short of appearing in the grand final as outsiders of the pack, with Molly edging favouritism at 5/6 to be eliminated and Fleur close behind at 6/5.

At the right end of the betting, Helen Skelton is closing in on favourite Hamza Yassin after wowing judges with her risqué Cabaret routine on musicals week.

Her haul of 39 points saw her share top spot on the leaderboard with Will Mellor and with support growing she has now fallen into just 6/5 from 3/1 with BoyleSports, who have eased Hamza’s odds to 8/11 from 1/4.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Nobody wants to fall at the final hurdle, but punters reckon Fleur and Molly are in big danger of a semi-final exit. Hamza remains the favourite for the glitterball, but it’s turning into a very hot race now with Helen hot on his heels and gaining support by the day.”

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor tonight when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One from 7:15PM.

The results show is on Monday, 12 December at 7:15PM on BBC One. As well as the dance off there will be a performance from Lewis Capaldi.