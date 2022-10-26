I'm A Celebrity 2022 start date confirmed as new series comes to ITV

The I’m A Celebrity 2022 start date has been officially confirmed!

Ant & Dec will be back to present the show as it airs for a 22nd series.

Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, a new cast of celebrities are getting ready to leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind.

They’ll be heading Down Under to spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

Ant and Dec – I’m A Celebrity

When does I’m A Celebrity start?

The new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will start on Sunday, 6 November on ITV at 9PM.

As ever the show will continue nightly for around three weeks.

The line up for 2022’s I’m A Celebrity has yet to be officially announced – but there have been lots of rumours.

Iconic singer Boy George is reportedly one of the names on the cast, apparently scooping the show’s biggest ever fee.

Further famous faces rumoured to be taking part in 2022’s I’m A Celebrity include radio broadcaster Chris Moyles, comedian Babatunde Aléshé, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and soap actress Sue Cleaver.

Also linked to the show are comedian Seann Walsh, Loose Women Charlene White, Love Island star Olivia Attwood and footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Whoever does sign up for the show will say goodbye to their celebrity lifestyle as they find themselves cut off from the outside world in the Australian jungle.

As ever, viewers will tune in as the celebrities undertake gruelling trials for food & treats in the lead up to one is named this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs on ITV and online via the ITV Hub.