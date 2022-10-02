Boy George has been rumoured for I’m A Celebrity’s latest series.

The iconic singer and musician is best known as the lead singer of Culture Club.

It’s claimed he could soon be heading to Australia for the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Ant and Dec will return soon with I’m A Celebrity

According to the Daily Mail, Boy George has landed the “highest fee in the history of the show”.

A source told the newspaper: “It’s been a long time since we had a huge global star film the show and he will no doubt draw viewers.”

Further famous faces rumoured to be taking part in 2022’s I’m A Celebrity include Olympic diver Tom Daley, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and football star Adebayo Akinfenwa.

However as of right now ITV has not confirmed any contestants on the upcoming show.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is set to launch on ITV in later this year.

Fronted by Ant & Dec, the show usually starts in November.

After two years in Wales due to the pandemic, the new series will return to its usual jungle camp Down Under.

Speaking on Heart FM earlier this year Ant said: “It’s got to go back to it. Back to its spiritual home, back to where it all started.

“Everyone wants to see a bit of sunshine at that time of year on the telly.”

Dec added: “We had two lovely years in Wales, we really enjoyed our time in Wales, but this show has to be in Australia, we have to go back.”