Winter Love Island is back for 2023 - all about the next series

Love Island will be back on ITV2 in the new year with a brand new winter series - here's all we know so far.

Fresh from Love Island's latest summer season, which saw Davide Sanclimenti & Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu triumph, the show will return sooner then you think.

ITV has confirmed 2023 will see two series of the hit dating show with a new winter season in South Africa.

Quitting... Laura Whitmore won't host the next series

A start date hasn't been announced just yet but it'll likely launch early January based on the previous winter series in 2020.

There will be a new host after Laura Whitmore announced she was leaving following the latest summer run.

Laura posted on social media: "Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline."

You can apply for the series on the ITV hub here.

Love Island sees a cast of singletons hoping to find love.

Islanders have to do their best to flirt, couple up and date to avoid getting voted off out of the villa.

Every instalment will bring new twists including shock new singles ready to test couples. Who's head will turn?

Expect shock revelations when it comes to firepit gatherings as true feelings are put out in the open - there will be unexpected recouplings, shock departures and dramatic break ups.

At the end of the series, the public will crown their favourite couple who will walk away with a mega cash prize.

You can watch the series online on ITV Hub here and via BritBox.