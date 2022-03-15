Dancing On Ice 2022 favourite to win revealed as finalists are confirmed

Here's a look at the current favourite to win Dancing On Ice with the finalists confirmed.

Sunday's latest episode saw a double elimination leaving just three contestants on the series.

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was BMX star Kye Whyte and popstar Connor Ball who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2022 after the skate off against singer Kimberly Wyatt.

Alongside Kimberly, those in the Dancing On Ice final are dancer Regan Gascoigne and Strictly star Brendan Cole.

Ahead of the final later this month, bookies have made Regan Gascoigne the favourite to lift the trophy.

Sam Boswell, a spokesperson at BetVictor, said: "As many would have guessed, the celebrities who reached the finals in Dancing On Ice are those with a professional dance background.

"In last week's semi-final singer and Pussycat Doll, Kimberly Wyatt, received the highest marks from the judges. Wyatt has received the top score throughout most of the competition.

"Despite this, Wyatt didn't receive support from the British public and still ended up in the bottom three. Unfortunately, Wyatt has the lowest odds of winning the competition.

"Regan Gascoigne has been BeVictor's Favourite to win for most of the competition. Now that the Olympians and Reality TV Stars have left the competition, Regan's odds of winning have further increased and currently stands at a 1/2 chance of winning."

Providing Regan's biggest competition is Brendan but ultimately it'll be up the viewers alone to crown the winner.

The Dancing On Ice 2022 live final airs live on ITV on Sunday, 27 March.

Alongside the performances from the finalists, the entire line up of this year's celebs will reunite while Torvill & Dean will skate with the professionals.

There will be no episode this weekend due to the FA Cup.

You can catch up on Dancing On Ice on the ITV website.