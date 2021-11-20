Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who will be voted out this weekend?

Strictly Come Dancing is back this weekend as the celebrities battle to stay in the competition.

Last week it was Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec who said goodbye to the contest in the latest dance off.

This weekend, seven will become six as the remaining celebrity couples dance live for the latest time.

But who will be next to leave as the celebs perform in the show's traditional musicals special?

Ahead of the live show, it's Dan Walker who finds himself favourite to be the next celeb voted off.

Although he's never been in a dance off yet, he's back to leave just ahead of Tilly Ramsay who has been in the bottom two for the two weekends.

Meanwhile, Rose Ayling-Ellis remains in a league of her own in the betting markets as odds-on favourite to win.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "The betting suggests Dan Walker's time on Strictly may finally be up, as he is the 11/8 favourite to foxtrot away from the ballroom this weekend having somehow managed to avoid a dance-off on the show to date.

"But the breakfast presenter is only slightly ahead of Tilly Ramsay at 7/4 who has been in the last two dance-offs and found herself reprieved by the judges.

"If there is strong competition in the betting to be voted off, the same cannot be said for the winners odds with Rose Ayling-Ellis still the overwhelming 2/9 odds-on favourite to lift the glitterball trophy - the EastEnders actress' odds becoming even shorter after her stunning routine last weekend."

The remaining seven couples will take to the dancefloor on Saturday night when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One from 6:35PM.

The results show is on Sunday, 21 November at 7:15PM on BBC One.

This weekend will see guest judge Cynthia Erivo join the panel, standing in for Craig Revel Horwood who will have to miss the episode as he self-isolates.

Picture: Nadiya Bychkova, Dan Walker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy