Love Island 2021: One girl set to be dumped as new guy Teddy joins the villa

One girl will be dumped from Love Island in the latest recoupling.

Friday night's episode sew new guy Teddy Soares become the latest Islander to join the villa.

Faye received a text which reads: “Girls, Teddy is waiting in the Hideaway terrace, you must now choose four girls to join him on a speed date. #FourPlay #GoSteadyWithTeddy.”

In Sunday's next episode, Teddy will be seen heading on his speed dates before making a big decision.

In the next recoupling it'll be the boys in charge as they decide which of the girls they want to couple up with.

The one girl left single will face being booted out of the villa.

In the last recoupling, Kaz Kamwi coupled up with Toby Aromolaran but they've since called things off after Toby kissed Chloe Burrows. Will Teddy choose to recouple with Kaz and save her from being dumped?

Sharon Gaffka and Aaron Francis are currently officially coupled up although it seems as though neither know exactly where they stand with one another.

Sharon said in the latest episode: "Aaron has been giving me really mixed signals. One minute he's calling things and the next he's acting as though the conversation never happened."

Liberty Poole is currently coupled up with Jake Cornish and the pair appear to be going strong having headed out on their first date on Friday.

Faye Winter coupled up with Liam Reardon in the previous recoupling but Liam has since gone on to enjoy time with new girl Millie Court while fellow new girl Lucinda Strafford has been spending time with Brad McClelland leaving Rachel Finni's place in the villa uncertain.

Finally, Hugo Hammond is currently single and looking after being in a friendship couple with Chloe up until now. Who will he choose to couple up with?

Love Island 2021 airs every night on ITV2 and online via the ITV Hub.

Tonight's episode airs at the later time of 10PM due to the England Euro 2020 football game.

Saturday evening will see a special Unseen Bits highlights episode at 9PM while spin-off show After Sun will air after the main show on Sunday evenings.

You can watch latest episodes online on ITV Hub.