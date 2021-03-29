The Circle spoilers: James plans to reveal he's a catfish in show first

James aka Gemma plans to reveal his true identity on The Circle 2021 tonight.

Fresh from last week's shock blocking of Tally, James - who is catfishing as NHS nurse Gemma - decides to take drastic action.

Advertisements

James sets out to reveal his true identity to Andy.

He says: "It's been an interesting couple of days. Tally, one of my big allies, has gone. Manrika I'm really not sure whether to trust. I've only got Syed and Andy on side.

"Andy has always been my main ally since the start. He mentioned integrity in our last conversation. I'm no longer comfortable in my guise as Gemma with him.

"I feel Gemma is going to be next on the blocking list so I'm going to throw it all at him. I'm going to drop the bomb. Let's see how he reacts."

The Circle has never had a catfish come clean before. Could this be the first time?

Elsewhere tonight, following her exit, Tally gets the opportunity to meet another player face to face.

Advertisements

Shortly after another alert shocks The Circle as its revealed two brand new players are entering the game.

They are Pippa, a 26-year-old paralegal from Manchester who is playing as herself and 26-year-old entrepreneur Joey from London who is playing as a Nigerian immigrant version of himself called Femi.

Pippa says: "I am just being me and hopefully I can build relationships, but genuine relationships. To get far in life in general, you do have to have a good, genuine relationship with some people. Studying law and the career that I'm in is quite strategic. I play poker as well, so I'm quite good at sensing bluffers."

Adds Joey: "Even though there's a part of the story that's different to who I am, I'm still going to have the same attitude.

Advertisements

"I’m still going to be the fun, easy-going, talkative individual that I am. The person who likes to build relationships, who likes to give and offer advice to people as well. I think my main strategy is building relationships along the way."

The Circle continues tonight at 10pm on Channel 4 and All 4.