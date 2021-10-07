The cast and air date for Celebrity Ex In The City 2021 has been revealed.

A spin-off from Ex On The Beach, Ex In The City sees the hit reality show swap its usual sun soaked getaway for a night in London.

It'll see the celebs head off on blind dates, unaware that the Tablet of Terror has an EX-tra surprise in store...

Those on the cast include familiar faces from the likes of Love Island, Geordie Shore and TOWIE.

Celeb Ex In The City 2021 cast

Those appearing on the cast over the eight-part series are...

Love Island's Arabella Chi

TOWIE's Bobby Norris

RuPaul's Drag Race's Tia Kofi

TOWIE's Demi Sims

Love Island's Josh Ritchie

Ibiza Weekender Deano Baily

Model & TV personality Imogen Thomas

A Place In The Sun's Danni Menzies

Love Islan's Eve Gale

Rugby star Levi Davis

Gymnast Lisa Mason

Ibiza Weekender's Callum Izzard

The Circle's Freddie Bentley

Love Island's

The Circle's Manrika Khaira

Celeb Ex In The City starts on MTV on Wednesday, 20 October at 9PM and continues weekly. The new series has eight episodes.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via NOW TV or MTVPlay.

Celeb Ex In The City first made its debut in 2020 after the pandemic stopped the originally planned next series of Celebrity Ex On The Beach.

Ex On the Beach first made its debut on UK TV in 2014. Since then, the show has aired a total of 9 seasons alongside the new Celebrity version.

Check out the NOW TV episode guide here with a run down of every single series and episode available to watch online.

The show takes single men and women looking for love and jets them out of the country for a sunny holiday getaway. However, they are joined by their exes to shake things up.

