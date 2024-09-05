Mr Bigstuff renewed for series two with Danny Dyer and Ryan Sampson

Sky has just confirmed that its hit comedy Mr Bigstuff is coming back for a second series.

Starring Danny Dyer and Ryan Sampson, the show has become a massive success, quickly becoming Sky’s top new comedy in three years.

Sampson, known for his role in Brassic, teams up with Eastenders legend Dyer in the series, which follows estranged brothers Glen and Lee as they try to navigate life together.

The announcement comes after the first series of Mr Bigstuff became Sky Max’s highest-rating new original comedy in years, proving to be a major hit with viewers who couldn’t get enough of the sibling drama.

The entire first series is currently available on Sky and NOW, and with the cliff-hanger finale still fresh in everyone’s minds, fans are eager for more.

Mr Bigstuff follows carpet salesman Glen, played by Sampson, whose calm suburban life is thrown into chaos when his estranged brother Lee, played by Dyer, suddenly reappears.

The comedic duo’s dynamic has struck a chord with audiences, leading Sky to greenlight a second series, which is expected to start filming later this year in London and Essex.

The new series will air on Sky and NOW in 2025, and if Sampson’s promise of “filthy secrets” and “dirty lies” is anything to go by, it’s going to be worth the wait.

“Someone’s gonna have to come clean,” he added.

Harriet Webb will also be back as Glen’s fiancée Kirsty, who’s got her own set of troubles but still manages to be loveable. The rest of the cast will be announced closer to the filming date.