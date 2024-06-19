Sky has officially greenlit series 7 of the hit comedy Brassic starring Michelle Keegan.

Pre-production will kick off this autumn.

Before that, fans can look forward to season 6, set to premiere on Sky Max and streaming service NOW later in 2024.

Co-creator Danny Brocklehurst said: “Season seven! How did this happen?!? Brassic is a delight to make and it’s a privilege to create more chaos for our loyal and loving audience.”

Alex Moody, Head of Comedy Commissioning at Sky Studios, added: “We couldn’t be happier that Vinnie and the gang will return for another raucous ride, bringing heart, laughs and Farmer Jim’s unrivalled swear-count back to Sky for a seventh series.”

David Livingstone from producers Calamity Films also chimed in: “It’s a great treat to be commissioned for a 50th hour of the madness that is Brassic. All of us cannot wait.”

Brassic, a BAFTA-nominated series, is one of Sky’s longest-running comedies.