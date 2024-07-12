Jay Slater TV show to air on Channel 5

Advertisements

The vanishing of Jay Slater is to be explored in a brand new Channel 5 TV show.

The case of the missing teen has made headlines around the world and captivated social media.

How did this 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer disappear without a trace three weeks ago following a night out in Tenerife?

The disappearance has sparked a massive search and rescue operation by the police and kept the public with bated breath.

TikTok is buzzing with 39.6 million posts about the case to date, and the Jay Slater Missing Facebook group has swelled to over 600,000 members.

As days turn into weeks, the mystery deepens, with rumours swirling and the question on everyone’s lips: what really happened to Jay?

New special The Jay Slater Mystery on Channel 5 aims to shed light on the situation.

The one-hour show will delve deep into the enigma surrounding Jay’s disappearance, exploring the various clues and multiple theories, and the impact on those left behind.

With the aid of a private detective and journalists close to the case, the show will search for the truth and try to uncover: what really happened to Jay Slater?

The Jay Slater Mystery airs on Channel 5 on Wednesday, 24 July at 10PM.