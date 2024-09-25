Phillip Schofield to make TV comeback with new survival show

Phillip Schofield is stepping back into the spotlight with a brand-new TV project.

More than a year since he was last seen on screens, the former This Morning host has quietly filmed a survival special for Channel 5 called Cast Away.

It will see him marooned on a tropical island near Madagascar for 10 days.

Entirely alone, he will document the experience using a variety of cameras.

Phillip will have to confront the challenges of total isolation, the forces of nature, and the battle within his own mind.

The series will air over three nights on Channel 5 from Monday, 30 September at 9PM through to Wednesday, 2 October at 9PM.

It is the second such special on Channel 5 with Ruby Wax filming a similar show in 2023.

Phillip quit This Morning after more than 20 years in May 2023.

He soon quit all other TV work, including the British Soap Awards and Dancing On Ice, after admitting to a “consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning”.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The broadcaster has since kept a low profile, but teased his comeback with a post on Instagram this week.

It’s also been rumoured that Phillip is wanted by producers of both I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity Big Brother.

Meanwhile a TV drama depicting the This Morning scandal is said to be in the works.