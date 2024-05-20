Phillip Schofield could make comeback on iconic TV show

Phillip Schofield has been keeping a low profile since stepping down from all his TV shows last May.

However, he appeared in high spirits this week as he was seen catching up with old friend Declan Donnelly.

If rumours are to be believed, this meet-up might not have been just a social call.

According to a source who spoke to OK!, Phillip is eyeing a career comeback, possibly involving an appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

The source revealed: “Phillip is not the same since being away from TV, it’s what he’s done all his life and all he’s ever wanted to do. There is talk that Ant and Dec are keen to get him on I’m A Celeb.”

Using I’m A Celeb as a platform to redeem one’s public image isn’t unprecedented.

Matt Hancock appeared on the 2022 series to rehabilitate his image after facing scrutiny during his tenure as Health Secretary.

Similarly, Seann Walsh participated in the same series four years after a cheating scandal during Strictly Come Dancing.

The source continued: “He’s always got on with both Ant and Dec; they’ve had a long friendship. Many think the jungle would be the best move for Phillip to get his career back on track. A lot of stars have gone on there when their luck is down, and they want to get their side across.”

I’m A Celebrity will return for its new series this autumn, following news that its South Africa spin-off won’t be returning this year.

Phillip stepped down from presenting role on This Morning after 21 years in 2023. He also quit shows including the British Soap Awards.

He began his journey on daytime TV alongside Fern Britton before Holly Willoughby replaced her in 2009.