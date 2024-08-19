First look at The Teacher 2 with Kara Tointon and Will Mellor

Channel 5 has dropped a first look at its upcoming four-part primetime thriller, The Teacher 2.

Following the huge success of The Teacher, which starred Sheridan Smith in 2022, the new series is set to join Channel 5’s Anthology collection.

This time, we’ll see Kara Tointon step into the spotlight as Dani, a passionate teacher facing her own set of challenges.

Tim Osborne (EMMETT J. SCANLAN) and Dani Osborne (KARA TOINTON)

Dani’s life is far from simple.

While she’s dedicated to her students, she’s also dealing with a failing marriage and the fallout from her impulsive choices.

The tension ramps up when a student goes missing during a school trip, plunging Dani into a tangled web of lies and difficult decisions.

Joining Kara in this intense drama are Will Mellor and Emmett J. Scanlan, who play Jimmy and Tim, respectively.

The series promises to deliver the same gripping narrative that made the first instalment a hit.

Tim Osborne (EMMETT J. SCANLAN) and Chloe Novak (EBBY O’TOOLE-ACHEAMPONG)

We can expect The Teacher 2 to hit our screens on Channel 4 this autumn.

The series is penned by Michael Crompton, known for his work on The Catch and Silent Witness, alongside Rebecca Wojciechowski, who’s worked on popular shows like Death in Paradise.

Dominic Leclerc, who directed the first series, returns to helm this one as well.

And if you missed out on The Teacher, you can catch up now on My 5.