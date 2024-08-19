Channel 5 has announced an exciting new documentary series led by the BAFTA-winning actor Jason Watkins.

Advertisements

Known for his roles in Coma, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, and W1A, Jason will now delve into the rich history of one of London’s most iconic landmarks, the Tower of London.

The series, produced by Lion TV, will consist of three specials: two 60-minute episodes and one 90-minute feature. The first instalment, Jason Watkins and The 9 Day Queen (working title), will explore fascinating stories tied to the Tower’s 1000-year history.

One of the standout revelations? Jason’s personal connection to the Tower through his ancestors, a discovery that left him astounded.

Throughout the series, Jason will be joined by historical expert Tracy Borman as they uncover secrets from the Tower’s past. From the mysterious disappearance of two young princes under King Richard III’s watch to the impact of influential queens like Anne Boleyn and Elizabeth I, the duo will bring these historical events to life.

Jason, who has been the voice of Channel 5’s Inside The Tower of London for seven years, said, “This new documentary series will see me make my most personal connection to The Tower of London yet. I was blown away with the unexpected discoveries, and I can’t wait to see them play out on screen.”

Lucy Willis, Channel 5’s Commissioning Editor for Factual, added: “Jason Watkins’s passion for history shines through as he takes us on a journey, along with Tracy Borman, into some of the most incredible Tower stories down the centuries. And who could have guessed that Jason himself would turn out to have such a central role in tower history.”

The series will kick off with Jason Watkins and The 9 Day Queen, airing this winter on Channel 5 and My5.