Fans of The Madame Blanc Mysteries can rejoice as Channel 5 have announced the return of the beloved crime drama for a fourth series.

The show, created by and starring Sally Lindsay, will once again take viewers to the picturesque and mysterious world of Sainte Victoire.

Expect plenty of intriguing antiques, puzzling murders, and, of course, a generous dose of laughter.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries: L Steve Edge plays Dom Hayes R Sally Lindsay plays Jean White

The new series, consisting of seven hour-long episodes, will include a special Christmas episode.

Lindsay will reprise her role as Jean White, the savvy antiques dealer turned amateur detective. She’ll continue to navigate her blossoming romance with her trusty sidekick Dom Hayes, portrayed by Steve Edge.

Joining them are series regulars Sue Vincent as the no-nonsense mechanic Gloria Beaushaw, Robin Askwith and Sue Holderness as the eccentric Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James, and Alex Gaumond as Chief of Police André Caron.

Fans can also look forward to guest appearances from Tony Robinson and Paul Chuckle, who will bring their unique charm to the roles of Dom’s Uncle Patrick and Gloria’s dad, Trevor.

The show’s return comes after a successful third series, which became one of Channel 5’s most popular programmes, drawing in an impressive average of 2.3 million viewers.

Sally Lindsay said: “If you had told me five years ago that Madame Blanc would be a hit not just in the UK, but in America, Australia, and Canada, I would have been astounded.

“We’re thrilled to bring you more sunshine, laughs, and antiques with the whole gang back in Sainte Victoire, plus some fantastic surprise guests.”

Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor for Channel 5, added: “The Madame Blanc Mysteries has won over the hearts of our audience, and we can’t wait to say ‘Bonjour’ to our Sainte Victoire favourites once again.”

The Christmas special is set to air on Channel 5 and Acorn TV in 2024, with the rest of the series continuing into 2025.