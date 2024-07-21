Jay Blades explores 200 years of history in new Channel 5 series

Jay Blades is set to explore the rich history of a country house through the decades in the new series Jay Blades: A Country House Through Time.

This four-part series delves into life both upstairs and downstairs over the last 200 years at the stunning Weston Park in Shropshire.

Each episode features a different century, tracing the history of the Bridgeman family and their staff who called it home.

The series kicks off in Georgian times when the Bridgeman family first settled in. It continues through the Victorian and Edwardian eras, culminating in the 20th century.

Jay shared his excitement: “I am fascinated by history and I love hearing people’s stories, I always have been. This series allowed me to combine both these passions as well as getting a taste of what life was really like at Weston Park.

“I was lucky enough to get hands-on experience – replicating some of the main jobs of the household – including being a chauffeur. I loved every moment of filming it and I can’t wait to share it with Channel 5 viewers.”

Lucy Willis, Commissioning Editor at Channel 5, added: “The series takes us through four very different decades, giving us a sense of everyday life, warts and all, of a grand country house.

Not just for those upstairs, but for those grafting away downstairs to make it all happen.

“Jay proves to be an entertaining tour guide to take us on the journey.”