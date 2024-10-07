Phyllis Logan to star in new Channel 5 crime drama The Puzzle Lady

Channel 5 has officially greenlit a new crime drama, The Puzzle Lady (working title), with Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan taking the lead role.

The six-part series is based on the popular books by American author Parnell Hall and is set in the small market town of Bakerbury.

The series follows Cora Felton, known as the Puzzle Lady, who becomes involved in solving a murder after the discovery of a body with a crossword puzzle left on it.

With the local police at a loss, they reluctantly seek Cora’s help.

But, as it turns out, the eccentric Puzzle Lady may not be exactly who she claims to be.

The drama has been commissioned by Channel 5 and produced by Factual Fiction and December Films, with additional backing from Northern Ireland Screen.

PBS Distribution will bring the show to the US, while Channel Zero and ZDF Studios will handle distribution across the rest of the world.

Filming is already underway in Northern Ireland, with the show expected to hit UK screens in 2025.

Phyllis Logan, who captured viewers’ hearts as Mrs Hughes in Downton Abbey, will now step into the shoes of the quirky Cora Felton.

The BAFTA-winning actress is sure to bring her signature charm to the role of the Puzzle Lady, as she dives into a case that has stumped the Bakerbury police.

Cora is not just a crime-solving enigma, but a character full of wit, mystery, and unexpected chaos, promising a crime drama that will be both entertaining and full of twists.

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount+ commented: “We’re very pleased to bring The Puzzle Lady to Channel 5, a compelling, cosy crime drama that will keep viewers guessing and entertained equally. Phyllis Logan will be excellent as Cora Felton, our Puzzle Lady.”