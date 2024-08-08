Richard Arnold and Kym Marsh to host The Weekend Travel Show on Channel 5

Richard Arnold and Kym Marsh will front new series The Weekend Travel Show on Channel 5.

This eight-part travel magazine show will be presented by Kym Marsh and Richard Arnold, with expert travel advice from journalist Simon Calder.

Over eight 90-minute episodes, Kym and Richard will guide viewers through trips taken by celebrities like Jane McDonald, Susan Calman, Nick Knowles, Alex Polizzi, and George and Larry Lamb.

They’ll also share their own travel stories along the way.

Joining them in the studio is renowned travel guru Simon Calder, ready to answer any travel-related questions.

The series will feature various experts covering everything from classic holiday reads to the best travel and holiday gadgets.

Expect tips on how to pack effectively, beat luggage fees, find the best value when booking holidays, and advice on what to wear and read on holiday.

Kym Marsh said: “I’m excited to be part of The Weekend Travel Show with Richard. What better way to explore some beautiful destinations from the comfort of your own home!”

Richard Arnold added: “I love to travel and I can’t wait to dive into these wonderful travel stories and share our own fun experiences along with top tips for the viewers.”

Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor at Channel 5, commented: “I’m thrilled to have Kym and Richard on board. They’re both well-travelled and have incredible insights in the fields of travelling alone, with friends and, in Kym’s case, as a parent.

“Their knowledge, anecdotes and their fantastic on-screen chemistry is going to make The Weekend Travel Show must-see TV for any budding globe trotter.”