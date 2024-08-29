The Teacher 2 confirms air date on Channel 5

The wait is over! The second series of The Teacher is set to hit our screens from Monday, 9 September on Channel 5, with episodes available to stream on My5.

This new instalment dives deeper into the life of Dani, a passionate teacher who is a mentor and an inspiration to her students.

However, her personal life is in shambles. Struggling with a marriage lacking intimacy and desire, Dani makes an impulsive decision that turns her world upside down.

She embarks on an affair with a fellow colleague, hoping it will fill the void in her life. But things take a dark turn when a student goes missing on a school trip. Dani, feeling the weight of her own distractions, blames herself for the disappearance. As events spiral out of control, she is forced into a web of lies and faces the shattering consequences of her actions.

Kara Tointon stars as Dani, bringing to life a complex character navigating a treacherous path. Will Mellor takes on the role of Jimmy, while Emmett J Scanlan portrays Tim.

The series promises intense drama, with an impressive cast that also features Tointon, known for Too Good to Be True, Archie, and Mr Selfridge. Mellor’s credits include Broadchurch and Line of Duty, while Scanlan has made his mark in Peaky Blinders and Kin.

series 2 is part of an anthology series, following the hugely popular psychological thriller The Teacher, which captivated audiences when it premiered in 2022 with Sheridan Smith.

The first series became Channel 5’s biggest commissioned drama in terms of audience share, averaging a whopping 4.3 million viewers and a 20% share. It also holds the title of the most-streamed drama launch on My5, with an impressive 6.3 million streams.

Make sure to tune in on September 9, as The Teacher returns with more twists, turns, and moral dilemmas.