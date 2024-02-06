Sharon D. Clarke is to star in a new feature-length detective drama on Channel 5 and Acorn TV.

Titled Ellis, the series will span three episodes.

Ellis will introduce audiences to DCI Ellis, a character brought to life by the three-time Olivier Award winner Sharon D. Clarke, known for her roles in Showtrial, Lost Boys & Fairies, and Rocketman.

Clarke’s character is a formidable detective who specialises in revitalising languishing investigations. Each episode of the series, lasting two hours, will transport Ellis and her confidant DS Harper, portrayed by Andrew Gower (The Winter King, Carnival Row, and Outlander), to different police stations to solve complex cases.

Facing underestimation and dismissal, Ellis, as a black female detective, showcases her exceptional skills in murder investigations, marked by her unyielding pursuit of justice and empathy for the vulnerable.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, Paramount UK, said: “Ellis is a brilliant addition to our scripted slate, and we are thrilled to be working with the teams at Acorn TV and Company Pictures on this gripping new series. I can’t wait to see the incredible Sharon D. Clarke bring DCI Ellis to life.”

Ellis is set to begin filming this spring in Northern Ireland and will air on Channel 5 and Acorn TV later this year.