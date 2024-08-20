Channel 5 and its popular streaming service, My5, are set to undergo a major transformation in 2025.

The duo will merge under a single brand name, streamlining its content across linear, streaming, and digital platforms, making it easier for viewers to access their favourite shows and films whenever and wherever they want.

The new combined brand will be known as simply ‘5’.

The relaunch will see My5 evolve into an enhanced streaming service with a fresh user interface designed to improve the viewing experience.

The new platform promises a wider variety of content, featuring not only Channel 5’s well-loved UK dramas and unscripted shows but also premium content from the broader Paramount family.

Viewers can look forward to a mix of reality TV, drama, documentaries, films, and true crime series from MTV Entertainment Studios, CBS, and Comedy Central. Additionally, the service will offer a rich selection of children’s programming from Milkshake! and Nickelodeon, along with new box sets from various content partners.

The rebranding and new streaming service will launch in the first quarter of 2025.

Sarah Rose, President of Channel 5 and UK Regional Lead, Paramount said: “We have seen record growth for My5 viewing over the last three years and, as more of our audience discover streaming, we think it’s the right time to have a much closer relationship between our linear and streaming services. The new exciting content and FAST channels that we’ll be offering on 5 from 2025 will build on the amazing array of homegrown Channel 5 hits we know our audience already love.”

Ben Frow, Chief Content Officer, Paramount UK said: “We know from the success that so many of our Channel 5 shows have had on Netflix that there’s a huge appetite for our content in the streaming world. As we relaunch as 5, our streaming service will be a much bigger and broader offer than My5 with a significantly expanded range of content including new series and box sets in reality, drama, factual and kids from across the Paramount family.”