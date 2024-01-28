The latest celebrity has been eliminated from Dancing On Ice 2024 in tonight’s results.

This evening’s episode (28 January) saw S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt voted-off following the latest round of live performances.

It was Movie week and all of the remaining skaters on this year’s line up performed live for viewer votes.

The judges – Olympic winners and ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, presenter and choreographer Ashley Banjo MBE, and dancer and presenter Oti Mabuse – also scored each routine out of 10 points to make up the Dancing On Ice leaderboard.

This week there was no skate off and instead the celebrity with the fewest combined viewer votes and judges’ marks was immediately eliminated.

In the results, hosts Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby announced the safe couples one by one until Hannah Spearritt and pro partner Andy Buchanan were the unlucky couple left st

Also in the episode, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose performed.

Dancing On Ice results recap

In in the first elimination, Ricky Hatton was voted-off after the skate off against Lou Sanders.

Ashley, Oti and Christopher all voted to save Lou. The week’s head judge Jayne therefore did not need to vote, but said she would have also saved Lou.

Speaking after his exit, Ricky said: “I’m gutted to be going home, I’ve tried to be a winner all my life in all I’ve done and it’s been a while since I’ve seen the second round.”

He added: “I think I will carry on skating, I may be out in the first round but I’ve had a great time, met some memorable friends, I’d like to thank Robyn for all her hard work, all the coaches for their work.

“I may be going home in the first round but I’m going home happy.”

Dancing On Ice 2024 continues next Sunday night on ITV1 and ITVX.