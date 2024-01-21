Dancing On Ice 2024 results! First celebrity eliminated

The first celebrity has been eliminated from Dancing On Ice 2024 in tonight’s results.

This evening’s episode (21 January) saw boxer Ricky Hatton voted-off after the skate off against comedian Lou Sanders.

In the bottom two both performed a new routine for the panel.

The judges – Olympic winners and ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, presenter and choreographer Ashley Banjo MBE, and dancer and presenter Oti Mabuse – then voted for their favourite to stay in the competition.

Ashley, Oti and Christopher all voted to save Lou. The week’s head judge Jayne therefore did not need to vote, but said she would have also saved Lou.

Speaking after his exit, Ricky said: “I’m gutted to be going home, I’ve tried to be a winner all my life in all I’ve done and it’s been a while since I’ve seen the second round.”

He added:”I think I will carry on skating, I may be out in the first round but I’ve had a great time, met some memorable friends, I’d like to thank Robyn for all her hard work, all the coaches for their work.

“I may be going home in the first round but I’m going home happy.”

Lou Sanders & Brendyn Hatfield were left in danger after polling bottom of the combined leaderboard of judges’ scores and viewer votes.

Ricky was bottom of week one’s show, having skated alongside Ryan Thomas, Amber Davies, Greg Rutherford MBE, Roxy Shahidi and Hannah Spearritt.

Lou was bottom in tonight’s second show, with Adele Roberts, Claire Sweeney, Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards, Miles Nazaire and Ricky Norwood safe for another week.

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean took to the ice for a special performance.

Dancing On Ice 2024 continues next Sunday night at the slightly earlier time of 6:20PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Next weekend will be a movies themed special with the likes of Frozen, Beetlejuice and Pulp Fiction getting the Dancing On Ice treatment.