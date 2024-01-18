Joel Dommett teases HUGE reveal on The Masked Singer

This weekend’s episode of The Masked Singer is set to reveal a star closely linked to guest judge Jennifer Saunders.

Host Joel Dommett anticipates that the reveal, which he describes as an “incredible moment”, might lead to suspicions of the show being fixed.

The episode, themed around a school disco, will see comedy icon Saunders taking on the role of a “headmistress” as she steps in for Rita Ora.

Davina McCall & Mo Gilligan, Jennifer Saunders & Jonathan Ross

Joel shared his excitement about Jennifer’s involvement, telling The Sun: “She really embodied the headmistress and got into it. The reveal was someone very connected to Jennifer, and I feel like people will think it’s set up – but it wasn’t.”

Davina added: “When the mask came off, I recognized the person. Then I realized the incredible connection to Jennifer. It was an absolute shock. None of us had any idea.”

She added that seeing Jennifer and the unmasked singer together was almost emotional. “It was fantastic and emotional to see them face to face like that.”

This isn’t the first time a random yet sensational link has occurred on the show. A similar incident happened when Holly Willoughby’s cousin-in-law, Tamzin Outhwaite, was unveiled on The Masked Dancer.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see who’s under the mask.

The Masked Singer UK continues this Saturday night at 7PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Last week saw Rat unmasked as Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas. She became the third celebrity to be eliminated, following in the footsteps of Dionne Warwick, who was Weather, and Alexander Armstrong, who was Chicken Caesar.

This weekend’s episode will see performances from Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Owl, Eiffel Tower and Piranha.