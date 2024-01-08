Alexander Armstrong spills all about The Masked Singer

Alexander Armstrong has spoken about his time as Chicken Caesar on The Masked Singer.

The mystery of Chicken Caesar’s identity on The Masked Singer was solved on Saturday, revealing the character to be Alexander Armstrong, comedian and host of the quiz show Pointless.”

When asked about his decision to join the competition, Alexander said: “I’ve longed to do The Masked Singer forever and ever. Every year when it’s on, I always get texts from people saying, “Are you so-and-so?” I don’t say no. I try to say no in a very unbelievable way, “Maybe.” But now, here I am, I’m Chicken Caesar, which is a delight. It’s great to be here!”

Describing his costume, he noted: “It’s such a statement of grandiosity. It’s just fabulous. You can wander about, and I’ve got a wingspan! Very colourful as well, which I think is terrific. Lots of things I can do with that. The worst thing is it’s quite heavy. The head’s very heavy and you can’t really see anything.”

Discussing the secrecy involved, he mentioned: “I’ve found keeping the secret ok. It’s made very easy for us because we all have code names. I’ve got very good at talking about the programme by its code name, so it’s been pretty good.

“Obviously the fact is we all have to mask up as we walk around, we have to wear gloves, full visor, and everything. It just feels very Squid Game, but I don’t mind that. It adds a bit of risk.”

The TV personality continued: “I think the strangest thing of all is obviously not knowing any of the other people who are on. The only clues you get is hearing them sing. Piranha, boy oh boy, they are incredible. It’s very strange not knowing who you’re up against.”

He concluded: “What surprised me is just how lovely everybody’s been. For such a complicated show, the logistics of this. I dread to think. I wouldn’t sleep for months if I was in charge of running this show. Yet, everybody does it. It all works like clockwork. Everybody’s just delightful. It’s just so warm and sweet and brilliant. That’s been a phenomenal thing to experience. ”

Viewers can delve deeper into The Masked Singer world with Alexander on The Masked Singer Mastcast, a new podcast offering behind-the-scenes insights.

The show airs Saturdays at 7PM on ITV1, ITVX and STV.