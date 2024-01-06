Who is Chicken Caesar on The Masked Singer? REVEALED!

Who is Chicken Caesar on The Masked Singer? Their identity has been officially revealed in this week’s episode.

The Masked Singer UK season 5 is airing Saturday evenings on ITV1.

The series sees famous faces sing-off to put on a show-stopping musical performance while hiding their identity with the show’s signature spectacular costumes.

One contestant on this year’s competition is Chicken Caesar who was eliminated from the competition at the end of the second episode.

Who is Chicken Caesar on The Masked Singer?

After being voted off, Chicken Caesar took off his mask to reveal actor, comedian and presenter Alexander Armstrong.

Asked about signing up for the show, Alexander revealed: “I’ve been longing to do this show, every year I get messages saying ‘Are you…’ and I’d always reply ‘Maybe!’ but I never was.”

“I’ve loved it. It’s the beginning of the journey and the end of the journey but what a journey it’s been.”

None of the panel got the answer right, with guesses including Jeff Hurst and Chris Ramsey

In his appearance on the show, Chicken Caesar performed Under the Bridge by Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Offering up clues to his identity, Chicken Caesar said that his Squawks can be heard around the world. Other clues including the years 1966, 2017 and Brit Awards.

And he gave the cryptic clue: “My previous history has been quite gritty, apart from a visit from my friend in the city”.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV website.