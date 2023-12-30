The Masked Singer UK spoilers as Weather is unmasked

The Masked Singer returned to UK screens tonight, showcasing a new set of disguised celebrities.

The opening episode of this season introduced viewers to an eclectic group: Maypole, Cricket, Bigfoot, Dippy Egg, Weather and Rat.

The first episode culminated in a dramatic unmasking, revealing the character ‘Weather’ to be none other than soul music legend Dionne Warwick.

In her post-reveal interview, Warwick shared her excitement about participating in the UK version of the show. “When I got the call and was asked if I would do it here in the UK, I jumped at the opportunity. I said, ‘Yeah, let’s go have some fun’,” she reflected.

The Masked Singer: SR5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommet, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Warwick also commented on the panel’s guesses about her identity, which included comparisons to Bonnie Tyler, Macy Gray, and Sade. She found these comparisons amusing and flattering, saying, “It was quite interesting to think that I sounded like them. I’ll take that!”

Regarding the experience of performing in a costume, Warwick, known for her glamorous stage presence, felt quite at ease. “Well, it’s nothing unusual for me to be in what is considered a costume, so I felt right at home. Isn’t it a lovely costume? I’ve had a ball,” she remarked.

Keeping her participation in the show a secret was a significant challenge for Warwick, known for her outgoing and communicative nature. “That’s the hardest part of all because I’m a talker, I love to talk, and I couldn’t talk to anybody. But I had no choice. I had to follow the rules so I didn’t say a word to anybody, and it was the hardest thing in the world for me to do,” she shared.

Reflecting on whether ‘Weather’ was a suitable character for her, Warwick noted the contrast between her personality and the unpredictability of weather. “You know the weather is very unpredictable. I am totally predictable. You always know what Dionne is about and up to. Always!” she said.

The show continues next Saturday with the remaining characters – Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Owl, Eiffel Tower, Chicken Caesar, and Piranha – taking the stage.

The Masked Singer airs at 7PM on ITV1 and ITVX.