Jake Cornish QUITS Love Island All Stars after just one episode

In a dramatic turn of events, Love Island: All Stars has witnessed its first major twist just hours after its launch on ITV.

Jake Cornish made a sudden exit from the villa late last night.

The 26-year-old former water engineer decided to leave the show following a surprising and uncomfortable pairing with his ex, Liberty Poole, orchestrated by the public vote. This unexpected reunion marked a tumultuous start to the new series.

Liberty & Kaz

What happened to Jake on Love Island?

A close source revealed to The Sun: “Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa – they had no idea the other person would be there.”

The tension was palpable from the outset, with a reunion between the two being evidently off the table. Additionally, Jake found himself in a challenging position as none of the other female contestants expressed interest in partnering with him.

The added: “Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama.

“Jake couldn’t stay in the villa so he quit the show – it’s not his time and it’s not the right time to find love.”

Jake and Liberty first met in series seven of Love Island, where they initially struck up a romance. However, their relationship met a rocky end, falling apart just days before the series finale.

Love Island All Stars continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2.

Toby, Mitchel, Chris, Jake, Luis & Anton

The cast, once again, are set to grace the island, each with a renewed hope of finding love. They will face the challenge of pairing up to avoid elimination, with the added twist of new contestants joining the fray, potentially jeopardising existing romantic pursuits.

This series promises an intense journey as couples navigate the complexities of building relationships while competing for both affection and public admiration. The stakes are high as only one couple will claim victory in Love Island: All Stars 2024

Alongside Jake and Liberty, those on the show include Georgia Harrison from Series 3, Toby Aromolaran from Series 7, Kaz Kamwi from Series 7, Chris Taylor from Series 5, Georgia Steel from Series 4, Anton Danyluk from Series 5, Hannah Elizabeth from Series 1, Demi Jones from Series 6, Luis Morrison from Series 1 and Mitchel Taylor from Series 10