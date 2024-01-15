Who is on the Love Island All Stars cast

The cast of Love Island: All Stars has been officially announced!

Former favourites from Love Island are set to return, each on a quest to find romance once more. They’ll strive to pair up and avoid being sent home from the Island in their pursuit of love. As new contenders arrive and distractions abound, some participants may find their romantic hopes shattered in this ultimate search for love.

In this exciting journey, as couples build their relationships and compete for both each other’s affection and public admiration, only one duo will emerge victorious in Love Island: All Stars 2024.

The Love Island All Stars cast

Those taking part in the series are:

Georgia Harrison (Series 3)

Toby Aromolaran (Series 7)

Kaz Kamwi (Series 7)

Chris Taylor (Series 5)

Georgia Steel (Series 4)

Anton Danyluk (Series 5)

Hannah Elizabeth (Series 1)

Jake Cornish (Series 7)

Demi Jones (Series 6)

Luis Morrison (Series 1)

Liberty Poole (Series 7)

Mitchel Taylor (Series 10)

However we’re expecting some extra new bombshells to make surprise arrivals over the coming weeks.

Maya Jama hosts the brand new series, which airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2.

What to expect from the show

Maya said of the upcoming series: “It’s a new show so it feels amazing. I’ve watched Love Island since series 1 so I know them all. There are some favourites, and some big characters, that maybe didn’t get as much time to shine as they could have because they joined later on [in their year], so I think this is going to be a really incredible series.”

She continued: “I’m excited to see them grown up and how they may have changed or evolved since we last saw them on screen. I’m interested to see if their energy has changed, will they be wilder or more tame since their original series?

“I also think seeing the dynamic between Islanders from so many different series coming together will be fun. All the drama and the potential couples that will come out of it, it’s exciting.”

Since its debut on ITV2 in 2015, Love Island has continually enthralled audiences worldwide, with this year’s streaming numbers on ITVX surpassing 300 million. The previous series’ opening episode also drew an impressive audience of over 3 million across various platforms.