Love Island puts fans in charge for All Stars twist

Love Island: All Stars is giving fans the power to pick which Islanders will couple up in the eagerly anticipated first episode.

Voting is open from today (Thursday, 11 January) and free via the Love Island App. You can only vote once and have until 9PM on Friday evening to have your say.

Love Island: All Stars makes its on screen debut next Monday, 15 January at 9PM with episode one airing on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV.

Love Island All Stars cast

Legendary islanders from previous series return in a quest for love, aiming to couple up and avoid elimination from the island. As new bombshells arrive, relationships face challenges, leading to heartbreak for some hopeful romantics.

The couples must strengthen their bonds and captivate both their partners and the audience. Ultimately, only one duo will triumph as the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

Those making up the cast of Love Island All Stars are Georgia Harrison (Series 3), Toby Aromolaran (Series 7), Kaz Kamwi (Series 7), Chris Taylor (Series 5), Georgia Steel (Series 4), Anton Danyluk (Series 5), Hannah Elizabeth (Series 1), Jake Cornish (Series 7), Demi Jones (Series 6), Luis Morrison (Series 1), Liberty Poole (Series 7) and Mitchel Taylor (Series 10).

However new bombshells are set to join them throughout the series.

Host Maya Jama said: “It’s a new show so it feels amazing. I’ve watched Love Island since series 1 so I know them all. There are some favourites, and some big characters, that maybe didn’t get as much time to shine as they could have because they joined later on [in their year], so I think this is going to be a really incredible series.”

She added: “I’m excited to see them grown up and how they may have changed or evolved since we last saw them on screen. I’m interested to see if their energy has changed, will they be wilder or more tame since their original series?

“I also think seeing the dynamic between Islanders from so many different series coming together will be fun. All the drama and the potential couples that will come out of it, it’s exciting.”