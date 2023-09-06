Love Island All Stars comes to ITV2 for 2024 – who could be on the line up?

ITV has officially announced a brand new Love Island spin-off will be airing in the New Year, seeing famed former Islanders given another shot at finding the one.

The cast will head to a luxury villa in South Africa for the show, which will replace Winter Love Island in the schedules.

Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. ©ITV

While no names have been officially confirmed for the All Stars line up yet there are already plenty of rumours.

Chloe Burrows, Ovie Soko and Ekin-Su Culculoglu are among the favourites to appear on Love Island: All Stars

Megan Barton-Hanson, Luca Bish and Toby Aromolaran are also being tipped to return to the villa next year, according to odds from Betfair.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “After months of rumours, a Love Island ‘All Stars’ edition will be coming to our screens next year.

“Chloe Burrows, Ovie Soko and Ekin-Su Culculoglu are among the odds-on favourites to appear on the series, while former stars Megan Barton-Hanson, Luca Bish and Toby Aromolaran are also being tipped to show up in South Africa.

“Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes were the standout contestants from season three, but the pair are outsiders to return to the villa next year.”

For now, watch this space!

Iconic Islanders from previous seasons will embark on a quest to find love once more, diving back into the dating scene and striving to couple up while avoiding elimination from the Island. Their relationships will undergo rigorous testing as new arrivals make waves, causing heads to turn and leaving some hopelessly smitten contestants heartbroken, all in the pursuit of true love.

While the couples nurture their connections and vie for each other’s affections, as well as the nation’s attention, only one duo will emerge victorious, earning the coveted title of winners in Love Island: All Stars 2024.