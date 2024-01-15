Tonight's Love Island spoilers (15 January)

Love Island: All Stars makes a spectacular entrance on the small screen tonight, introducing a shocking twist that surprises the Islanders.

Hannah and Liberty are the first to step into the newly renovated Villa. Embracing the moment, Liberty raises a toast, saying, “Cheers to being the first blonde bombshells.”

The villa’s calm is soon disrupted as Jake and Chris make their way in, leading to a startling moment for Liberty upon seeing her ex, Jake.

Chris makes an attempt to break the ice and says: “Well this is a fantastic start isn’t it, you’re going to have to have it out.”

Chris then asks: “Have you two spoken?”

Georgia H & Demi

Liberty says: “No…not really. It’s been two years…”

Maya Jama arrives with news

As the Villa fills up with familiar faces, host Maya Jama makes her entrance. Striding into the Villa, she greets the Islanders with a cheery, “Oi Oi, hello All Stars.” Maya then leads the Islanders to the fire pit, setting the scene for an unexpected twist.

She instructs the girls to choose the boy they fancy the most, only to reveal that the public has already voted for the initial pairings. Maya teases, “The decision of who you couple up with is not down to any of you…it is down to the public.”

Mitchel & Chris

Liberty and Kaz talk Jake

In a quieter moment, best friends Liberty and Kaz discuss Liberty’s reunion with Jake.

Liberty expresses her intention to have a conversation with Jake, saying, “You know what babe, I’ll have a chat tonight and because we are Ex’s and we haven’t spoken I want to see exactly where he is at.”

Liberty & Kaz

The results of the public vote are revealed

The climax of the evening arrives as Maya returns to announce the results of the public vote.

Gathering the Islanders by the pool, she prepares them for the revelation, saying, “Girls earlier today I asked you to reveal who you fancy the most but the decision of who you will couple up with is actually in the hands of the public. Are you ready to find out who they have chosen for you? Let’s do this!”

Love Island All Stars airs tonight from 9PM on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.