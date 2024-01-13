Who is Rat on The Masked Singer? Their identity has been officially revealed in this week’s episode.

The Masked Singer UK 2024 airing weekends on ITV1.

The singing competition sees famous faces go head to head on the stage while keeping their identities secret.

One character on the competition is Rat who was unmasked at the end of tonight’s third episode.

Who is Rat on The Masked Singer?

In the latest episode, Rat took off their mask to reveal Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Shirley said: “I would say this is one of the best times of my life. I’ve enjoyed every moment. It’s been way out of my comfort zone but I’ve loved it.”

Guesses of Rat’s identity from the panel had included the likes of Claire Sweeney and Jodie Whittaker.

“I was very flattered because I don’t sing at all and some of the people you were saying, I was like ‘Wow’!” Shirley reacted.

Rat

Clues to Rat’s identity

Has regenerated more than once and has three names

A champion companion

“There is no regret when I say what I say because all I’ve achieved, I’ve given away.”

RAT10 F4 number plate

Laundrette service wash

Rat’s performances on The Masked Singer

In Episode One, Rat performed Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom by Vengaboys

In Episode Three, Rat sang Nellie the Elephant

In the sing-off of Episode Three, Rat performed YMCA

The Masked Singer fifth season continues Saturday evenings on ITV1.

More masked singers in the show this year are Bubble Tea, Air Fryer, Owl, Dippy Egg, Cricket, Maypole, Piranha, Eiffel Tower, Chicken Caesar, Bigfoot and Weather.

You can watch the show online via the ITV website.