Here's your first look at week four of auditions on The Greatest Dancer 2020 this Saturday night.

The Greatest Dancer series 2 auditions draw to a close this weekend, as we see the final auditionees compete to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo host as Dance Captains Cheryl, while Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and Todrick get ready to see more dancers give the performance of their lives.

In this show the audience hold the power: if 75 percent of them vote YES, the mirror will open, and the act will make it through to the next stage of the competition, the call-backs.

As always, expect more dramatic auditions, outstanding talent and jaw-dropping surprises. Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, who is the Greatest Dancer of them all?

Contestants fighting to make it through in the final round of try outs include historic dance group Non Such Dancers, ballroom pair Alex and Jacqueline and jazz group Elite Dance Juniors.

More acts hoping to get the mirror to open in the final week of auditions are Legacy Funk, commercial group Jelli, street dancer Jessica Larsh and hip hop dance team Dark Angels.

Also on Saturday’s show, it’s time for the call-backs, as the Dance Captains have the difficult task of choosing just nine of the dancers they would like to mentor onto the next stage of the competition - the live challenge shows.

The Greatest Dancer continues on Saturday night (January 25) at 6:30PM.

You can see the full current list of The Greatest Dancer contestants here.

The live challenge shows will begin next weekend.