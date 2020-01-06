The Love Island 2020 cast have been revealed for Season 6 ahead of this weekend's launch.

It’s time to say ‘Do one, winter’ because the hotly anticipated series, Love Island, returns to ITV2 in January - and this time it’s in scorching South Africa.

The holiday of a lifetime awaits a brand-new influx of Islanders as Winter Love Island 2020 starts on ITV2 on Sunday, January 12.

This year’s line up of singletons are about to embark upon a scintillating summer of dates, drama, romance and relationships, with host Laura Whitmore welcoming them to their plush paradise surroundings in a brand new look luxury villa in Cape Town.

Alongside Laura, Iain Stirling returns with his inimitable take on all the island action as show narrator.

In Love Island, the Islanders must couple up in order to secure their place in the villa, with those who stay single finding themselves at risk of being dumped from the island.

Temptation is always rife for the Islanders, so loyalties will be tested, with surprise bombshell arrivals and unexpected twists and turns proving that the Love Island road to romance is never smooth.

Ultimately the public will decide their favourite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize of £50,000, as they are crowned Love Island winners 2020.

Five guys and seven girls - including a pair of twins - have been revealed on the starting Love Island 2020 cast.

Love Island 2020 begins on Sunday, January 12 at 9PM on ITV2 and continues each weeknight.

Alongside the main show, Laura will also host Love Island: Aftersun, which will air live from London on Monday nights at 10pm.