Ekin-Su says Celebrity Big Brother was a “lightbulb moment”

Ekin-Su has returned to social media following her time on Celebrity Big Brother.

The Love Island star skipped last month’s CBB final and reunion with the other housemates following her controversial eviction.

In a post on Instagram, Ekin-Su said Celebrity Big Brother was a “lightbulb moment” forher, realising she had “lost herself”.

Ekin-Su, who recently appeared on Dancing On Ice as well as Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother, told her followers: “Thank you once more for all your kindness.

“Took some time off to reflect, recharge and restore which i’m still very much doing but I’ll need to be back online for work purposes especially. Thanks to the brands who I work with who have respected my boundaries and shown compassion and love during the past year.”

She continued: “Haven’t felt myself for a long time, and I’ve realised i had kind of lost myself and for a while didn’t know who I was beyond being defined by ex relationships or TV shows, and that needs to change!

“I am so excited for all the growth and full healing. CBB was the final lightbulb moment to make me realise what needs to be done.”

Ekin-Su concluded: “Embracing the fresh start to a new month and new era…. Wishing everyone an April full of possibilities. I am so grateful for each one of you ❤️”

The winner of Love Island’s 2022 series was evicted alongside Levi Roots in a double eviction a week before Celebrity Big Brother’s final.

In her original exit interview, she told hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best: “It was the best experience of my life in there.

“It’s like a total different world in there. You make friends and then you have these challenges and then one person has to nominate and it’s so hard because they’re all so lovely, there’s nothing bad you want to say about them. Everyone’s so nice in there.”

Celebrity Big Brother will return next year on ITV.