Fans of The Masked Singer UK are sure they now know exactly who Eiffel Tower is on this year’s show.

The Masked Singer UK is back, captivating audiences with its unique mix of mystery and melody. Joel Dommett is at the helm of the show, with celebrity sleuths Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan resuming their quest to unravel the musical enigmas.

Eiffel Tower is among the characters posing the biggest mystery this season, performing ABBA’s Voulez-Vous in the opener. They left the panel guessing with a clue hinting at a French connection and possibly a link to Monty Python.

In week three, they performed Miley Cryus’ megahit Flowers as a clue to their identity while last week they performed Stay by Rihanna.

Guesses have ranged from Sarah Jessica Parker to Anastasia, Fleur East to Hannah Waddingham.

But now some viewers think they’ve cracked the clues, naming I Think We’re Alone Now singer Tiffany as being the celeb hiding under the mask.

One wrote on X (Twitter): “Eiffel Tower has got to be Tiffany! The Norris and Boxing clue 😉”

Another agreed: “I don’t think we’re alone now – Eiffel Tower is Tiffany”

And a third added: “Eiffel Tower is definitely Tiffany. There is a dance scene in the Umbrella Academy to ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’.”

“My main guess for Eiffel Tower Tiffany was on French TV show in the 80s,” wrote a fourth.

For now, with Eiffel Tower’s mask staying on, the wait for the revelation continues.

Other contestants on this year’s series of The Masked Singer UK are Bubble Tea, Weather, Rat, Cricket, Chicken Caesar, Piranha, Owl, Marypole, Eiffel Tower, Air Fryer, Dippy Egg, and Bigfoot. Kitty, in particular, has sparked viewer curiosity.

With 12 celebrities performing in disguise, the show promises to be a thrilling journey. Previous champions include Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone), Panda (Natalie Imbruglia), and Rhino (Charlie Simpson).

The next episode of the show airs this Saturday night (10 February) at 7:15PM on ITV1 and ITVX.