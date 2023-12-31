When is Jools Holland's Hootenanny filmed?

Jools Holland’s Hootenanny, a staple of British New Year’s Eve television, returns for its latest traditional special tonight.

The show, known for its vibrant music performances and celebrity appearances, rings in the New Year with a festive atmosphere. However, a common question is asked each year: when is the show actually filmed?

Is Jools Holland’s Hootenanny live?

Contrary to popular belief, Jools Holland’s Hootenanny is not broadcast live on New Year’s Eve. In fact, the show is pre-recorded. This revelation often surprises viewers who assume the celebrations they see are happening in real-time as they count down to the New Year.

This year’s show was filmed on Wednesday, 13 December 2023. The exact date varies from year to year, but it’s typically within two weeks before the actual New Year’s Eve. The show is filmed at the historic location of Alexandra Palace in North London

This scheduling allows for the necessary editing and production work to be completed before the broadcast.

Reasons for Pre-Recording

There are several practical reasons for pre-recording the show. Firstly, it allows for a smoother production process, ensuring that technical issues or unexpected occurrences do not affect the quality of the broadcast.

Secondly, it accommodates the schedules of the high-profile musicians and guests who appear on the show. Recording in advance means they don’t need to commit their New Year’s Eve to the programme, allowing them more flexibility.

For the audience attending the recording, the experience is crafted to mimic a genuine New Year’s Eve party. Countdowns and celebrations are orchestrated to give the impression of a live transition into the New Year.

Despite not being live, the show captures the essence of a New Year celebration, complete with music, fun, and festivities.

You can watch Jools Holland’s Hootenanny on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 11:30PM tonight (Sunday, 31 December). Guests on the line up include Joss Stone, Olivia Dean, Raye and the Sugababes.

