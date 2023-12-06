Doctor Who Christmas Day schedule for 2023

When Doctor Who is on over Christmas in the TV schedule has been confirmed as a brand new special airs.

What time is Doctor Who on Christmas Day?

Brand new episode The Church on Ruby Road will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day – Monday, 25 December – at 5:55PM.

Outside the UK, fans will be able to watch Doctor Who’s new Christmas special on Disney+.

Fans will witness Ncuti Gatwa stepping into the role of the Fifteenth Doctor in his inaugural adventure, joined by Millie Gibson, who debuts as his new companion, Ruby Sunday.

Doctor Who Christmas special spoilers

This episode introduces viewers to a thrilling encounter with enigmatic goblins as the Doctor’s path intersects with that of Ruby Sunday, portrayed by Millie Gibson.

Ruby’s backstory is shrouded in mystery; she was found abandoned on Christmas Eve as an infant and now lives with her mother, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry.

Her life takes an unexpected turn upon meeting the Doctor, setting the stage for their joint escapades.

Who’s on the cast?

Ahead of the episode, those confirmed to appear on the Christmas special cast are:

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Davina McCall playing herself

Michelle Greenidge as Carla, Ruby’s mother

Angela Wynter as Cherry, Ruby’s grandmother

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Before this special, fans can look forward to the third and final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, The Giggle.

A teaser shares: “The giggle of a mysterious puppet is driving the human race insane. When the Doctor discovers the return of the terrifying Toymaker, he faces a fight he can never win.”

This episode will feature David Tennant reprising his role as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, ensuring an enthralling lead-up to the Christmas special.

Meanwhile, the new series brings brand new spin-off Doctor Who: Unleashed which will air on BBC Three and iPlayer after each main episode.