The BBC has confirmed a brand new Doctor Who spin-off show coming to BBC Three and iPlayer.

Doctor Who: Unleashed is a brand new access all areas show that will give viewers an unmissable insight into the world of Doctor Who.

Steffan Powell (BBC Gaming Correspondent and former Radio 1 Newsbeat Presenter) will host the show which will air straight after every episode of Doctor Who on BBC One.

Host Steffan Powell with David Tennant

The BBC tease: “With exclusive interviews with the stars in front of the camera, as well as those behind it, Unleashed is the ultimate companion to Doctor Who.”

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who showrunner said: “Over the years, I meet so many people who were inspired to find careers in TV, because of the behind-the-scenes material the BBC would show.

“And now it’s back, in the grand old tradition of Doctor Who Confidential, but in a brand new form, Unleashed! So a whole new generation – and faithful fans of old – can see what the stars and the crew get up to behind the cameras.”

Steffan Powell, Host of Doctor Who: Unleashed added: “When you’re told Russell T Davies is asking for you to present a show, you say, ‘when does he want me?’ Doesn’t matter, I’ll be there…

“There’s a really fun and fascinating group of people bringing Doctor Who to life – I can’t wait for the audience to meet them. I’m so chuffed to have been trusted to help tell, in all its glory, the story of what goes into making the magic happen.”

Doctor Who will return to BBC One in November for a trio of specials to mark the 60th anniversary seeing David Tennant and Catherine Tate reprising their roles as the Doctor and Donna Noble.

Ncuti Gatwa will take control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period.