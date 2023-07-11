David Tennant has spoken about his much-awaited return to Doctor Who.

Marking Jodie Whittaker’s final outing as the Doctor last October, a regeneration twist revealed Tennant’s return as the fourteenth Doctor.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning about returning to the BBC series, David admitted: “It’s a bit like 15 years never happened, to be honest.”

The Doctor (DAVID TENNANT). Credit: BBC Studios/James Pardon

He told hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary: “Hopefully it was a bit of a surprise when I showed up – when Jodie Whittaker regenerated into me. But Catherine Tate’s back, so it’s a bit like 15 years never happened to be honest.”

Asked by Dermot whether Russell T Davies had got in touch to talk about his comeback plans, David replied: “It sort of gradually kind of evolved as an idea and we really thought maybe he could let us do a one-off for old time’s sake. And then suddenly it became a bit more than that. We did three.”

He joked that returning had felt “Weirdly familiar.”

David added: “You think, can I still run as fast? But it was like I hadn’t been away. It was joyous.”

The legendary actor also talked about working with 21 year-old adopted son, Ty, who also co-stars with him in the next series of Good Omens and has starred in House of the Dragon.

Talking of his talent, David laughed: “He’s very good. What a relief. Imagine if he was rubbish? How would we tell him?

“He’s really good. He’s very talented and good looking. So it’s lovely and it’s great to get to work together.”

He also spoke about working alongside ex EastEnder Danny Dyer in drama Rivals.

He said: “Wait until you see Danny. He’s brilliant. We’re having a right old laugh. It’s lots of fun.”

